About Varnish Software

Varnish Software is a technology company that specializes in developing and providing support for Varnish Cache, an open-source HTTP accelerator designed for content-heavy dynamic websites and APIs. The company offers commercial support and services, including consulting, training, and additional software tools to enhance the performance and functionality of Varnish Cache. It was formed when the management, infrastructure, and development of Varnish Cache were spun off from the Norwegian Linux consulting company Linpro.