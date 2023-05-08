About Varnish Software

Varnish Software is a technology company that specializes in developing and providing support for Varnish Cache, an open-source HTTP accelerator designed for content-heavy dynamic websites and APIs. The company offers commercial support and services, including consulting, training, and additional software tools to enhance the performance and functionality of Varnish Cache. It was formed when the management, infrastructure, and development of Varnish Cache were spun off from the Norwegian Linux consulting company Linpro.

About this recipe

Varnish Cache is an open-source HTTP accelerator designed to significantly improve the performance of content-heavy dynamic websites and APIs. It speeds up information delivery by caching and serving frequently requested web content, reducing server load and response times. Varnish Cache is highly configurable, using Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) for customization and can also load balance requests among multiple backend servers. It is a popular choice for businesses aiming to enhance their web performance and scalability.