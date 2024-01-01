About PayPal

PayPal is an American company operating an online payments system in the majority of countries that support online money transfers, and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites, and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee.

About this recipe

Venmo is an American mobile payment service founded in 2009 and owned by PayPal since 2013. Venmo was aimed at friends and family who wish to split bills. Accepting Venmo gives your customers an easy, familiar way to pay. Setup is simple, and transactions are, too. Tap into a community of more than 60 million people who can pay with Venmo in shops, in apps and online.