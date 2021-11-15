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Recipe details
Verizon Web Hosting
5.8K recordsNYSE:VZ
Key facts about Verizon Web Hosting
- Records
- 5796 records
- Websites tracked
- 5796 websites use Verizon Web Hosting
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:VZ
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc., commonly known as Verizon, is an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate and a corporate component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company is headquartered at 1095 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, but is incorporated in Delaware.
About this recipe
Verizon's web hosting solutions include server hardware and software, high-speed redundant Internet connections, and operation management and reporting services. Verizon Business services feature state-of-the-art data centers strategically located at key network exchange points with high performance, secure, highly available computer and network support environment.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research