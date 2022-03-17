Recipes overview
Vimeo Video Player
810.1K records
NASDAQ:VMEO
Asset management
Publishing
About
Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your site, blog, or anywhere else. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection. There's no need to write a single line of code. In contrast with other video-sharing sites, Vimeo does not use any advertising either on its pages or embedded in videos. Instead, Vimeo sells its services and products to content creators for revenue as a software as a service (SaaS) model.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.