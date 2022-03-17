About

Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your site, blog, or anywhere else. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection. There's no need to write a single line of code. In contrast with other video-sharing sites, Vimeo does not use any advertising either on its pages or embedded in videos. Instead, Vimeo sells its services and products to content creators for revenue as a software as a service (SaaS) model.