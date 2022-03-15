About

VK WorkMail mail hosting for companies, is part of the "VK WorkSpace" platform developed by VK. The service allows users to create corporate mail for free by deploying up to 5000 mailboxes of unlimited size on the company's domain. Mail can be used through the web interface. Each user can choose their own mailbox theme (the service offers more than a hundred options). Along with the mailbox, the user is given access to the Mail.Ru Calendar and the Mail.Ru Agent messenger, as well as the ability to use cloud space in the Mail.Ru Cloud.