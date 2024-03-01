About World Wide Web Consortium (W3C)

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is a global community that develops open standards to ensure the long-term growth of the Web. Founded in 1994 by Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, W3C operates as a consortium of member organizations and collaborates with a dedicated staff and the public to advance web technologies. With headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and Sophia Antipolis, France, W3C plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the internet by fostering innovation and interoperability across various platforms and devices.

About this recipe

The W3C Trustmark is a symbol of assurance that indicates compliance with web standards set forth by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). It signifies adherence to principles of interoperability, accessibility, and usability, enhancing user trust in web content and services.