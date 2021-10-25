Web.com DNS

About

Web.com is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and provides domain name registration and web development services, among others. The company caters to small and medium-sized businesses and offers a variety of subscription services, including design, hosting, management, e-commerce, lead generation, mobile commerce, online advertising, search engine optimization, and social media solutions. The company acquired Network Solutions, an American-based technology company, one of the largest .com domain name registrars. In addition to being a domain name registrar, Network Solutions provides web services such as web hosting, website design and online marketing, including search engine optimization and pay per click management.