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Recipe details

Web.com DNS

Web.com DNS

5.9M records

Key facts about Web.com DNS

Records
5893467 records
Websites tracked
5893467 websites use Web.com DNS
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital, formerly known as Web.com, traces its roots back to 1997 when it was established as a provider of domain registration and web hosting services. Over the years, the company has evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of digital solutions tailored to the needs of businesses seeking to establish and enhance their online presence. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Newfold Digital has grown into a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, offering reliable hosting infrastructure, intuitive website building tools, and effective online marketing services. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Newfold Digital operates with a mission to empower businesses to succeed in the digital realm. The company's diverse portfolio of services encompasses domain registration, web hosting, website design and development, e-commerce solutions, and online marketing tools. Through a customer-centric approach and a dedication to technological excellence, Newfold Digital continues to help businesses navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and achieve their online objectives effectively.

About this recipe

Web.com is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and provides domain name registration and web development services, among others. The company caters to small and medium-sized businesses and offers a variety of subscription services, including design, hosting, management, e-commerce, lead generation, mobile commerce, online advertising, search engine optimization, and social media solutions. The company acquired Network Solutions, an American-based technology company, one of the largest .com domain name registrars. In addition to being a domain name registrar, Network Solutions provides web services such as web hosting, website design and online marketing, including search engine optimization and pay per click management. Web.com is part of the Newfold Digital family of brands.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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