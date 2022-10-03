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Recipe details

WebEngage.com

WebEngage.com

609 records

Key facts about WebEngage.com

Records
609 records
Websites tracked
609 websites use WebEngage.com
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics, Cloud, Communication services, Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About WebEngage

WebEngage is a privately-held company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company was founded in 2011 by Avlesh Singh and Ankit Utreja. The main focus of the company is restoring the human element back in marketing through their customer data platform and marketing automation suite. The company has 200+ employees. .

About this recipe

WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research