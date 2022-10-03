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Recipe details
WebEngage.com
609 records
Key facts about WebEngage.com
- Records
- 609 records
- Websites tracked
- 609 websites use WebEngage.com
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics, Cloud, Communication services, Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About WebEngage
WebEngage is a privately-held company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company was founded in 2011 by Avlesh Singh and Ankit Utreja. The main focus of the company is restoring the human element back in marketing through their customer data platform and marketing automation suite. The company has 200+ employees. .
About this recipe
WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research