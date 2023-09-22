About Webnode

Established in 2008 in the Czech Republic, Webnode is a user-friendly website builder platform that streamlines website creation for individuals and businesses. Offering customizable templates, responsive design, hosting services, e-commerce features, and multilingual support, Webnode enables users to create professional online presences without requiring coding expertise. Its dedication to simplicity and global accessibility has garnered a strong following among users worldwide.

About this recipe

Webnode Online Store is an e-commerce solution offered by Webnode, a website builder platform. It allows businesses and individuals to create and manage online stores with ease. Key features of Webnode Online Store include customizable templates, secure payment processing, inventory management, order tracking, and marketing tools. With Webnode Online Store, users can design and launch their online stores, sell products or services, and provide a seamless shopping experience for their customers.