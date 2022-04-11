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Recipe details

Webs CMS

Webs CMS

1.2K recordsNASDAQ:CMPR

Key facts about Webs CMS

Records
1213 records
Websites tracked
1213 websites use Webs CMS
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:CMPR
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Cimpress

Cimpress is an American, Irish-domiciled company that invests in and operates a wide variety of businesses that use mass customization to configure and produce small quantities of individually customized goods. Those products are sold to small businesses, graphic designers and consumer through a number of customer-facing brands that Cimpress operates. Cimpress is a conglomerate that specializes in mass customization, based in Dundalk, Ireland employing more than 10,000 people globally across manufacturing, marketing, technology, software development, sales and support functions. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

About this recipe

Build a professional website fast with beautiful, flexible templates and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface - no programming required. Get found using features like SEO Booster, and measure your traffic with Website Stats.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research