About Cimpress

Cimpress is an American, Irish-domiciled company that invests in and operates a wide variety of businesses that use mass customization to configure and produce small quantities of individually customized goods. Those products are sold to small businesses, graphic designers and consumer through a number of customer-facing brands that Cimpress operates. Cimpress is a conglomerate that specializes in mass customization, based in Dundalk, Ireland employing more than 10,000 people globally across manufacturing, marketing, technology, software development, sales and support functions. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.