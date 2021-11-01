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Recipe details

Weebly

Weebly

852.9K recordsNASDAQ:SQ

Key facts about Weebly

Records
852916 records
Websites tracked
852916 websites use Weebly
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:SQ
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Block

Block, Inc. (Formerly Square, Inc.) is an American financial services and digital payments company based in San Francisco, California. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first platform in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.

About this recipe

Weebly is a free online website creator that uses a simple widget-based site builder that operates in the web browser. All the site elements are drag-and-drop, and it automatically generates a mobile version of each website. Storage is unlimited, but the service restricts individual file sizes.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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