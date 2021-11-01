Recipes overview
Weebly

Weebly

1.1M records
NASDAQ:SQ
Asset management
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Weebly is a free online website creator that uses a simple widget-based site builder that operates in the web browser. All the site elements are drag-and-drop, and it automatically generates a mobile version of each website. Storage is unlimited, but the service restricts individual file sizes.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial