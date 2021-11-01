Recipe details
Weebly
Key facts about Weebly
- Records
- 852916 records
- Websites tracked
- 852916 websites use Weebly
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:SQ
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Block
Block, Inc. (Formerly Square, Inc.) is an American financial services and digital payments company based in San Francisco, California. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first platform in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
About this recipe
Weebly is a free online website creator that uses a simple widget-based site builder that operates in the web browser. All the site elements are drag-and-drop, and it automatically generates a mobile version of each website. Storage is unlimited, but the service restricts individual file sizes.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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