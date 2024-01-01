About WIX

Wix.com is an Israeli software company publicly listed in the US that provides cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Lithuania, the United States, and Ukraine. Users can add social plug-ins, e-commerce, online marketing, contact forms, e-mail marketing, and community forums to their web sites using a variety of Wix-developed and third-party applications.

About this recipe

Wix eCommerce is the e-commerce solution offered by Wix, a popular website builder platform. It empowers individuals and businesses to create and manage online stores with ease. Key features of Wix eCommerce include customizable online store templates, secure payment processing, inventory management, order tracking, and marketing tools. With Wix eCommerce, users can design and launch their online stores, sell products, and provide a seamless shopping experience for their customers.