WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools. Users can add social plug-ins, e-commerce, online marketing, contact forms, e-mail marketing, and community forums to their web sites using a variety of Wix-developed and third-party applications. The Wix website builder is built on a freemium business model, earning its revenues through premium upgrades.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
