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Recipe details

WIX

WIX

8.6M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

Key facts about WIX

Records
8622707 records
Websites tracked
8622707 websites use WIX
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:WIX
Industries
Asset management, Hosting, Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution, Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About WIX

Wix.com is an Israeli software company publicly listed in the US that provides cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Lithuania, the United States, and Ukraine. Users can add social plug-ins, e-commerce, online marketing, contact forms, e-mail marketing, and community forums to their web sites using a variety of Wix-developed and third-party applications.

About this recipe

WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools. Users can add social plug-ins, e-commerce, online marketing, contact forms, e-mail marketing, and community forums to their web sites using a variety of Wix-developed and third-party applications. The Wix website builder is built on a freemium business model, earning its revenues through premium upgrades.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • WIX eCommerce

    Wix eCommerce is a user-friendly online store solution offered by Wix, enabling businesses to easily create, manage, and customize their e-commerce websites with features such as secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.

    4.7M recordsNASDAQ:WIX