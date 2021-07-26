Recipe details
WIX
Key facts about WIX
- Records
- 8622707 records
- Websites tracked
- 8622707 websites use WIX
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:WIX
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting, Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About WIX
Wix.com is an Israeli software company publicly listed in the US that provides cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Lithuania, the United States, and Ukraine. Users can add social plug-ins, e-commerce, online marketing, contact forms, e-mail marketing, and community forums to their web sites using a variety of Wix-developed and third-party applications.
About this recipe
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools. Users can add social plug-ins, e-commerce, online marketing, contact forms, e-mail marketing, and community forums to their web sites using a variety of Wix-developed and third-party applications. The Wix website builder is built on a freemium business model, earning its revenues through premium upgrades.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
WIX eCommerce
Wix eCommerce is a user-friendly online store solution offered by Wix, enabling businesses to easily create, manage, and customize their e-commerce websites with features such as secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.4.7M recordsNASDAQ:WIX