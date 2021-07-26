About

WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools. Users can add social plug-ins, e-commerce, online marketing, contact forms, e-mail marketing, and community forums to their web sites using a variety of Wix-developed and third-party applications. The Wix website builder is built on a freemium business model, earning its revenues through premium upgrades.