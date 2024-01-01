About Automattic

Automattic Inc. is an American global distributed company which was founded in August 2005 and is most notable for WordPress.com (a freemium blogging service), as well as its contributions to WordPress (an open source blogging software). The company's name is a play on founder Matt Mullenweg's first name. Automattic raised US$846 million in six funding rounds. The last round of US$288 million was closed in February 2021. A subsequent private stock buyback valued the company at US$7.5 billion. The company had 1,930 employees as of March 2022. Its remote working culture was the topic of a participative journalism project by Scott Berkun, resulting in the 2013 book The Year Without Pants: WordPress.com and the Future of Work.

WordPress Stats is a built-in analytics tool provided by WordPress.com. It offers website owners insights into their site's traffic and visitor behavior. With WordPress Stats, users can track the number of visits, page views, referrers, popular content, and more. The tool provides valuable data to help website owners understand their audience and make informed decisions to improve their site's performance and engagement. WordPress Stats is easy to set up and offers a user-friendly interface for accessing and interpreting website analytics directly within the WordPress dashboard.