About WP Engine

Founded in 2010 by Jason Cohen, WP Engine has established itself as a top-tier managed WordPress hosting company. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, WP Engine has grown to serve over 200,000 customers globally. The company specializes in providing reliable, high-performance hosting solutions optimized for WordPress websites. WP Engine offers features like automated backups, scalable infrastructure, robust security measures, and a user-friendly dashboard for managing WordPress sites. Their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses and developers seeking top-notch WordPress hosting services.