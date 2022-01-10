Recipe details
WP Engine
Key facts about WP Engine
- Records
- 578125 records
- Websites tracked
- 578125 websites use WP Engine
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About WP Engine
Founded in 2010 by Jason Cohen, WP Engine has established itself as a top-tier managed WordPress hosting company. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, WP Engine has grown to serve over 200,000 customers globally. The company specializes in providing reliable, high-performance hosting solutions optimized for WordPress websites. WP Engine offers features like automated backups, scalable infrastructure, robust security measures, and a user-friendly dashboard for managing WordPress sites. Their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses and developers seeking top-notch WordPress hosting services.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Related to this recipe
Flywheel
Flywheel is Managed WordPress hosting built for designers and creative agencies. Build, scale, and manage hundreds of WordPress sites with ease on Flywheel.89.4K records