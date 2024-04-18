Recipe details
WP Rocket
Key facts about WP Rocket
- Records
- 1572086 records
- Websites tracked
- 1572086 websites use WP Rocket
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About group.one
group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath
About this recipe
WP Rocket is a premium caching and performance optimization plugin for WordPress. Designed to improve website speed and performance, WP Rocket offers a user-friendly interface and a comprehensive set of features, including page caching, cache preloading, static file compression, and lazy loading. With minimal configuration required, WP Rocket helps WordPress users enhance their site's loading times, improve search engine rankings, and provide a better user experience.
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