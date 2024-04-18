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Recipe details

WP Rocket

WP Rocket

1.6M records

Key facts about WP Rocket

Records
1572086 records
Websites tracked
1572086 websites use WP Rocket
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About group.one

group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath

About this recipe

WP Rocket is a premium caching and performance optimization plugin for WordPress. Designed to improve website speed and performance, WP Rocket offers a user-friendly interface and a comprehensive set of features, including page caching, cache preloading, static file compression, and lazy loading. With minimal configuration required, WP Rocket helps WordPress users enhance their site's loading times, improve search engine rankings, and provide a better user experience.

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