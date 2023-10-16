About Rain-Task Ltd

Rain-Task Ltd is the company behind WPBakery Page Builder (formerly Visual Composer). Rain-Task Ltd was founded by Michael M. and Igor L., who are the co-founders of WPBakery. Rain-Task Ltd is responsible for the development, marketing, and support of WPBakery Page Builder, making it the parent company or organization associated with the plugin. They have played a crucial role in the evolution and growth of WPBakery Page Builder as a widely used WordPress page builder plugin.

About this recipe

WPBakery, originally known as Visual Composer, is a WordPress page builder plugin founded in 2011. WPBakery is a popular drag-and-drop page builder plugin for WordPress that allows users to create and customize websites with ease. With WPBakery, users can build web pages using a visual interface, simply dragging and dropping elements into place. It offers a wide range of pre-designed content elements and templates, making it easy to create unique layouts and designs. WPBakery is compatible with any WordPress theme and offers flexibility through its advanced customization options. It also supports responsive design, allowing users to create websites that look great on all devices. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, WPBakery provides a user-friendly solution for building visually appealing and functional websites within WordPress.