About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a software company founded by Syed Balkhi, a prominent figure in the WordPress ecosystem. Established in 2013, the company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA. Awesome Motive specializes in developing WordPress plugins and themes designed to enhance website functionality and user experience. Their products, including popular plugins like OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, and more, are widely used by WordPress users and businesses worldwide to improve their websites' performance and capabilities. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for website optimization and marketing, with a strong focus on empowering website owners and developers within the WordPress community.

About this recipe

WPForms Lite is the free version of the WPForms form builder plugin for WordPress. It offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface, allowing users to create and manage basic forms on their websites. With WPForms Lite, users can utilize essential form fields, such as text fields, checkboxes, dropdowns, and radio buttons, to build contact forms, feedback forms, and simple survey forms. The plugin also provides features like form validation, email notifications, and form entry management. While WPForms Lite offers limited functionality compared to the Pro version, it still provides a reliable and straightforward solution for users who require basic form creation capabilities in their WordPress websites.