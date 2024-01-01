About Wrike Inc.

Founded in 2006 by Andrew Filev, Wrike is a leading collaborative work management platform headquartered in San Jose, California. The company has established itself as a prominent player in the work management software field, with its tools and features geared to create work systems that help businesses manage their daily activities.

Wrike offers a versatile project management solution designed to enhance team collaboration and streamline workflows. Its comprehensive suite of features includes task management, Gantt charts, time tracking, real-time collaboration, and customizable dashboards. The platform integrates seamlessly with tools like Salesforce, Slack, and Adobe Creative Cloud, catering to diverse industries such as marketing, project management, and product development. Wrike's flexible pricing plans accommodate various organizational needs, from small teams to large enterprises.