Recipe details
Yandex Maps
Key facts about Yandex Maps
- Records
- 278247 records
- Websites tracked
- 278247 websites use Yandex Maps
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:YNDX
- Industries
- Asset management, Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Yandex
Yandex is a multinational corporation primarily for Russian and Russian-language users, providing 70 Internet-related products and services, including transportation, search and information services, e-commerce, navigation, mobile applications, and online advertising. The firm is registered in Schiphol, the Netherlands as a naamloze vennootschap (Dutch public limited company), but the company founders and most of the team members are located in Russia. It primarily serves audiences in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, and also has 30 offices worldwide. The firm is the largest technology company in Russia and the second largest search engine on the Internet in Russian, with a market share of over 42%. It also has the largest market share of any search engine from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States and is the 5th largest search engine worldwide after Google, Baidu, Bing, and Yahoo!. Its main competitors on the Russian market are Google, VK, and Rambler.
About this recipe
Yandex Maps, launched by the Russian tech giant Yandex, provides a wide array of mapping features tailored for users across Russia and beyond. Apart from offering detailed street views, satellite imagery, and route planning, it includes real-time traffic updates to aid users in navigating efficiently. Additionally, the service incorporates public transportation information, making it a comprehensive tool for commuters. With its headquarters in Moscow, Yandex Maps reflects the company's commitment to delivering innovative and user-friendly mapping solutions.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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