Recipes overview
Yandex Maps

Yandex Maps

150.5K records
NASDAQ:YNDX
Asset management
Publishing
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Yandex Maps is a Russian web mapping service developed by Yandex. It will help you find your destination even if you don't have the exact address. Get a route for taking public transport, driving, or walking. The map widget can be posted on a website or a blog.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial