With Yandex Metrica you can watch how people engage with your site. It recordeds user clicks, scrolling, mouse movements and keystrokes in a video. Identify roadblocks on the way to purchase, see the intent behind clicks, and get insights on how to improve user experience. The product offers the possibility to discover which parts of a page drive the most attention and where your blind spots are. Locate exactly where users give up scrolling. Analyze how people fill in forms and see the success rate of each field. Compare the behavior of segmented audiences.