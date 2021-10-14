Recipe details
Yandex Metrica
Key facts about Yandex Metrica
- Records
- 1539254 records
- Websites tracked
- 1539254 websites use Yandex Metrica
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:YNDX
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Yandex
Yandex is a multinational corporation primarily for Russian and Russian-language users, providing 70 Internet-related products and services, including transportation, search and information services, e-commerce, navigation, mobile applications, and online advertising. The firm is registered in Schiphol, the Netherlands as a naamloze vennootschap (Dutch public limited company), but the company founders and most of the team members are located in Russia. It primarily serves audiences in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, and also has 30 offices worldwide. The firm is the largest technology company in Russia and the second largest search engine on the Internet in Russian, with a market share of over 42%. It also has the largest market share of any search engine from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States and is the 5th largest search engine worldwide after Google, Baidu, Bing, and Yahoo!. Its main competitors on the Russian market are Google, VK, and Rambler.
About this recipe
With Yandex Metrica you can watch how people engage with your site. It recordeds user clicks, scrolling, mouse movements and keystrokes in a video. Identify roadblocks on the way to purchase, see the intent behind clicks, and get insights on how to improve user experience. The product offers the possibility to discover which parts of a page drive the most attention and where your blind spots are. Locate exactly where users give up scrolling. Analyze how people fill in forms and see the success rate of each field. Compare the behavior of segmented audiences.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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