Recipe details
Yandex Webmaster
Key facts about Yandex Webmaster
- Records
- 580485 records
- Websites tracked
- 580485 websites use Yandex Webmaster
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:YNDX
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Analytics, Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Yandex
Yandex is a multinational corporation primarily for Russian and Russian-language users, providing 70 Internet-related products and services, including transportation, search and information services, e-commerce, navigation, mobile applications, and online advertising. The firm is registered in Schiphol, the Netherlands as a naamloze vennootschap (Dutch public limited company), but the company founders and most of the team members are located in Russia. It primarily serves audiences in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, and also has 30 offices worldwide. The firm is the largest technology company in Russia and the second largest search engine on the Internet in Russian, with a market share of over 42%. It also has the largest market share of any search engine from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States and is the 5th largest search engine worldwide after Google, Baidu, Bing, and Yahoo!. Its main competitors on the Russian market are Google, VK, and Rambler.
About this recipe
Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site’s performance in the Yandex search engine. You can use it to upload a sitemap, see how much traffic you are getting, get a list of indexed pages, see crawling or indexing errors and site speed problems. It serves a similar purpose as Google Search Console and Bing & Yahoo Webmaster Tools.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Yandex Metrica
Yandex Metrica offers web analytics from traffic trends to mouse movements to get a comprehensive understanding of your online audience and drive business growth.1.5M recordsNASDAQ:YNDX
Yandex Maps
Yandex Maps is a mapping service by Yandex, a Russian technology company. It offers detailed maps, driving directions, real-time traffic information, and local search functionalities.278.2K recordsNASDAQ:YNDX