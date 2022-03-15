Recipes overview
About

Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site’s performance in the Yandex search engine. You can use it to upload a sitemap, see how much traffic you are getting, get a list of indexed pages, see crawling or indexing errors and site speed problems. It serves a similar purpose as Google Search Console and Bing & Yahoo Webmaster Tools.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

