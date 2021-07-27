Recipe details
Youtube
Key facts about Youtube
- Records
- 7114295 records
- Websites tracked
- 7114295 websites use Youtube
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:GOOGL
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales, Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution, Multimedia
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc (Google). provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.
About this recipe
YouTube is an American online video sharing and social media platform owned by Google. It was launched on February 14, 2005, by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim. It is the second most visited website, right after Google itself. YouTube has more than one billion monthly users who collectively watch more than one billion hours of videos each day. All YouTube users can upload videos up to 15 minutes each in duration. Users can verify their account, normally through a mobile phone, to gain the ability to upload videos up to 12 hours in length, as well as produce live streams.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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