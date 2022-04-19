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Recipe details
Zadarma CRM
2.4K records
Key facts about Zadarma CRM
- Records
- 2351 records
- Websites tracked
- 2351 websites use Zadarma CRM
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Zadarma
Zadarma is a business phone system that allows small and medium-sized businesses access to a completely cloud-based office phone system. It also provides cloud-based solutions and a CRM product.
About this recipe
Zadarma's cloud-based CRM solution, ZCRM, helps you track relationships with existing and potential customers and partners, easily schedule your tasks for days, months and years into the future, and track sales effectiveness and agent performance.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments