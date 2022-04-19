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Recipe details

Zadarma CRM

Zadarma CRM

2.4K records

Key facts about Zadarma CRM

Records
2351 records
Websites tracked
2351 websites use Zadarma CRM
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Zadarma

Zadarma is a business phone system that allows small and medium-sized businesses access to a completely cloud-based office phone system. It also provides cloud-based solutions and a CRM product.

About this recipe

Zadarma's cloud-based CRM solution, ZCRM, helps you track relationships with existing and potential customers and partners, easily schedule your tasks for days, months and years into the future, and track sales effectiveness and agent performance.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments