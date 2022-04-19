Zadarma CRM

Recipes overview
About
Zadarma's cloud-based CRM solution, ZCRM, helps you track relationships with existing and potential customers and partners, easily schedule your tasks for days, months and years into the future, and track sales effectiveness and agent performance.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
