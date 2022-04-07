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Recipe details

Zendesk LiveChat

Zendesk LiveChat

196.7K recordsNYSE:ZEN

Key facts about Zendesk LiveChat

Records
196692 records
Websites tracked
196692 websites use Zendesk LiveChat
Stock ticker
NYSE:ZEN
Industries
Asset management, Business Information providers, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Zendesk

Zendesk is an American company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides software-as-a-service products related to customer support, sales, and other customer communications. Zendesk was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2007 by three friends: Morten Primdahl, Alexander Aghassipour, and Mikkel Svane. The founders started developing the Zendesk software in Svane's loft. Initially, Zendesk was funded by the cofounders with each doing consulting jobs to support their families. Venture capital investors were willing to invest in Zendesk only if the company moved to the United States, where most of their customers were. In 2009 Zendesk moved to Boston, Massachusetts. About six months later, they made a second move, this time to San Francisco, California.

About this recipe

Zendesk LiveChat is cloud-based customer service software with live support, ticketing system, and web analytics capabilities. Like other live chat solutions, LiveChat claims to increase customer satisfaction and sales by reducing the number of customer emails and calls. It also comes with a live chat app. Features include notifications, inactivity messages, chat tags, chat archives, and file sharing

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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