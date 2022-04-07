Recipe details
Zendesk LiveChat
Key facts about Zendesk LiveChat
- Records
- 196692 records
- Websites tracked
- 196692 websites use Zendesk LiveChat
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:ZEN
- Industries
- Asset management, Business Information providers, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Zendesk
Zendesk is an American company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides software-as-a-service products related to customer support, sales, and other customer communications. Zendesk was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2007 by three friends: Morten Primdahl, Alexander Aghassipour, and Mikkel Svane. The founders started developing the Zendesk software in Svane's loft. Initially, Zendesk was funded by the cofounders with each doing consulting jobs to support their families. Venture capital investors were willing to invest in Zendesk only if the company moved to the United States, where most of their customers were. In 2009 Zendesk moved to Boston, Massachusetts. About six months later, they made a second move, this time to San Francisco, California.
About this recipe
Zendesk LiveChat is cloud-based customer service software with live support, ticketing system, and web analytics capabilities. Like other live chat solutions, LiveChat claims to increase customer satisfaction and sales by reducing the number of customer emails and calls. It also comes with a live chat app. Features include notifications, inactivity messages, chat tags, chat archives, and file sharing
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Zendesk Sell
Zendesk Sell is a comprehensive sales CRM that boosts team productivity and provides full pipeline visibility through customizable tools and seamless integrations.152.4K recordsNYSE:ZEN