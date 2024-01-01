About Zendesk

Zendesk is an American company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides software-as-a-service products related to customer support, sales, and other customer communications. Zendesk was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2007 by three friends: Morten Primdahl, Alexander Aghassipour, and Mikkel Svane. The founders started developing the Zendesk software in Svane's loft. Initially, Zendesk was funded by the cofounders with each doing consulting jobs to support their families. Venture capital investors were willing to invest in Zendesk only if the company moved to the United States, where most of their customers were. In 2009 Zendesk moved to Boston, Massachusetts. About six months later, they made a second move, this time to San Francisco, California.

Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM designed to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and provide comprehensive pipeline visibility for sales teams. Key features include customizable sales pipelines, email and calendar integrations, task and appointment management, call tracking and recording, and advanced sales analytics.