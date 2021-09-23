Recipes overview
Zendesk Ticketing System
108.7K records
NYSE:ZEN
Asset management
Consultancy
About
Zendesk Ticketing System is a beautifully simple email based ticketing system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets. Zendesk puts all your customer information in one place. Everything you need lives in a single location, so that communication between you and your customers is efficient, relevant, and personal.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.