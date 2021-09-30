Recipes overview
Zenvia

Zenvia

195 records
NASDAQ:ZENV
Asset management
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Zenvias platform enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels. Zenvia empowers companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial