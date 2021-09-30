About Zenvia

Zenvia offers a communications platform that enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels. The Zenvia company started with the SMS (text message) technology only, and little by little it became a reference in Brazil. The solution and tools offered by Zenvia are used for communication channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, voice, and chat. Zenvia's platform assists customers in several use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer information nutrition, customer onboarding actions, warnings, customer services with or without automation, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention.