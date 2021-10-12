About

Zoom is a video conferencing platform that allows users to connect online for video conference meetings, webinars and live chat. Zoom Associated Domains lets you use your organization’s email address domain (such as @zoom.us) to add or auto-create users whose email addresses match that domain. Adding an associated domain also allows you to force single sign-on login methods as well. To use Zoom Associated Domains users need an a business or enterprise subscription to Zoom.