Zoom Video Communications, founded Zoom in 2011, is an American communications technology company headquartered in San Jose, California. It provides videotelephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform used for video communications, messaging, voice calls, conference rooms for video meetings, virtual events and contact centers, and offers an open platform allowing third-party developers to build custom applications on its unified communications platform.

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Zoom is a video conferencing platform that allows users to connect online for video conference meetings, webinars and live chat. Zoom Associated Domains lets you use your organization’s email address domain (such as @zoom.us) to add or auto-create users whose email addresses match that domain. Adding an associated domain also allows you to force single sign-on login methods as well. To use Zoom Associated Domains users need an a business or enterprise subscription to Zoom.