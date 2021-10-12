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Recipe details

Zoom Associated Domains

Zoom Associated Domains

66.6K recordsNASDAQ:ZM

Key facts about Zoom Associated Domains

Records
66638 records
Websites tracked
66638 websites use Zoom Associated Domains
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:ZM
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, founded Zoom in 2011, is an American communications technology company headquartered in San Jose, California. It provides videotelephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform used for video communications, messaging, voice calls, conference rooms for video meetings, virtual events and contact centers, and offers an open platform allowing third-party developers to build custom applications on its unified communications platform.

About this recipe

Zoom is a video conferencing platform that allows users to connect online for video conference meetings, webinars and live chat. Zoom Associated Domains lets you use your organization’s email address domain (such as @zoom.us) to add or auto-create users whose email addresses match that domain. Adding an associated domain also allows you to force single sign-on login methods as well. To use Zoom Associated Domains users need an a business or enterprise subscription to Zoom.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research