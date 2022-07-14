Recipes overview
ZoomInfo Websight

ZoomInfo Websight

7.7K records
NASDAQ:ZI
Marketing and Sales
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is an American subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Washington. ZoomInfo's WebSights is a tool that reveals the identities of organisations that visit your website and provides visualized analytics to inform your strategy.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial