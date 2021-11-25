Recipe details
Zyro
Key facts about Zyro
- Records
- 679164 records
- Websites tracked
- 679164 websites use Zyro
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Hostinger International, Ltd
Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.
About this recipe
Zyro is a privately held software company, providing website building, eCommerce, and artificial intelligence solutions to consumers. It’s a drag-and-drop platform that allows users to build a website with no prior coding knowledge.It was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Kaunas, with an office in Vilnius.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
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