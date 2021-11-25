Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Zyro

Zyro

679.2K records

Key facts about Zyro

Records
679164 records
Websites tracked
679164 websites use Zyro
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Hostinger International, Ltd

Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.

About this recipe

Zyro is a privately held software company, providing website building, eCommerce, and artificial intelligence solutions to consumers. It’s a drag-and-drop platform that allows users to build a website with no prior coding knowledge.It was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Kaunas, with an office in Vilnius.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites

Related to this recipe

  • Hostinger Registrar

    Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web host.

    10.1M records

  • Hostinger Hosting

    Hostinger is a well-rounded web host that features high-quality customer service and uptime.

    10M records

  • Hostinger WordPress Hosting

    Hostinger WordPress Hosting provides fast, secure, and user-friendly hosting solutions for WordPress websites.

    5.9M records

  • Hostinger Website Builder

    Hostinger's Website Builder is a platform designed to help users create websites without the need for advanced technical skills.

    739.9K records