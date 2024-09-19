“I want to explore the power of machine learning to unlock new possibilities for the future of detecting technologies.”
After completing his bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering and finishing his graduation project at Dataprovider.com, which focused on discovering new technologies using machine learning, Colin de Vries joined the Dataprovider.com team as a trainee in 2024. Eager to expand his expertise, he aims to leverage his software engineering background to contribute to and create innovative projects.
