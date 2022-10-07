Free demoLog in
Author

Gijs Barends

“I want to share unique data stories from the intangible place called the web.”

Gijs Barends, Co-founder at Dataprovider.com
Name
Gijs Barends
Job description
Co-founder
Working at Dataprovider.com since
2009

His belief that the internet is today’s game changer motivated Gijs Barends to co-found Dataprovider.com ten years ago. Ever since he has been following his drive to help companies and governments run better by giving them access to the right data. A proponent of good privacy laws, he tries to understand the web in the best possible way and writes about the web data insights he discovers.

