Back
Author
“I want to share unique data stories from the intangible place called the web.”
Name
Gijs Barends
Job description
Co-founder
Working at Dataprovider.com since
2009
His belief that the internet is today’s game changer motivated Gijs Barends to co-found Dataprovider.com ten years ago. Ever since he has been following his drive to help companies and governments run better by giving them access to the right data. A proponent of good privacy laws, he tries to understand the web in the best possible way and writes about the web data insights he discovers.
Do you want to use our data for your articles? Check out our Media Partner Program.
Articles by this author
Finding alternatives to .com
Gijs Barendsalmost 2 years ago