"I am always looking for new ways to distill interesting information from raw data"
Name
Tim Kreutz
Data Scientist
2022
During his PhD in Computational Linguistics, Tim Kreutz developed new machine learning techniques to automatically detect political stance on social media. Tim joined the Data Science team at Dataprovider.com in 2022 and is now working on building powerful tools for natural language processing that can be applied to the huge data that is the internet.
