How can you protect your business from phishing scams and email spam?
Mathijs Baas
- 2 months ago
Did you know that phishing attacks and email spam are among the most common methods cyber criminals use to get inside your network? If a single employee clicks on a malicious email attachment, ransomware and viruses can get installed and harvest your sensitive information.
How to solve this issue? We believe there’s an easy and effective solution.
Registrars can play an important role by:
- automatically checking if all domains in their portfolio use a Sender Policy Framework (SPF): an email authentication technique that prevents spammers from sending emails on behalf of the domain owner;
- notifying the domain owners to use SPF.
- Also, we believe governments should make this a mandatory policy.