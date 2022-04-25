Back
Security

How can you protect your business from phishing scams and email spam?

Mathijs Baas
  • 2 months ago
  • 1 min read
Securitydomains

Did you know that phishing attacks and email spam are among the most common methods cyber criminals use to get inside your network? If a single employee clicks on a malicious email attachment, ransomware and viruses can get installed and harvest your sensitive information.

How to solve this issue? We believe there’s an easy and effective solution.

31% of company domains are not protected against phishing & email spam by using SPF or DMARC.

Registrars can play an important role by:

  • automatically checking if all domains in their portfolio use a Sender Policy Framework (SPF): an email authentication technique that prevents spammers from sending emails on behalf of the domain owner;
  • notifying the domain owners to use SPF.
  • Also, we believe governments should make this a mandatory policy.

