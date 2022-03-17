Do most online stores have a physical store as well?

Transcript

"I'm Chris and I’m one of the co-founders of Dataprovider.com. Dataprovider.com is a structured search engine that indexes all websites on the internet every month. With our search engine you can see what happens on the internet.

In this 'Fact Checking With Chris' we’re going to check if the following statement is true: 'Most online stores have physical stores as well.'

For many years in a row the number of online stores has been growing. And with the coronavirus pandemic, the growth of online stores was even faster than in the years before. Many people think that an online store is owned by a company that also has a physical store as well.

In Dataprovider.com we’ve got a field called 'Brick and mortar'. The 'Brick and mortar' field indicates whether or not a website has a physical location. We use features such as address, opening hours, directions and keywords like ‘visit us’, ‘in store’ to predict if an online store has a physical location or not.

In the United States we detected 1.5 million domains that were used for an online store. Out of these 1.5 million domains only 8% of these online stores have a physical store.

So, the conclusion of this 'Fact Checking With Chris' is: no, most online stores do not have a physical store as well.”