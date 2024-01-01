About Amazon

Amazon is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Google (Alphabet), Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft. The company has been referred to as "one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world", as well as the world's most valuable brand. Amazon is known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological innovation and mass scale. It is the world's largest online marketplace, AI assistant provider, live-streaming platform and cloud computing platform as measured by revenue and market capitalization. Amazon is the largest Internet company by revenue in the world.

About this recipe

Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) is a highly scalable, secure, and durable object storage service offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It allows developers to store and retrieve any amount of data from anywhere on the web, making it ideal for a wide range of use cases such as backup and restore, data archiving, content distribution, and big data analytics. With its pay-as-you-go pricing model and seamless integration with other AWS services, Amazon S3 provides businesses with the flexibility and scalability needed to manage their data effectively and cost-efficiently.