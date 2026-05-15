Salesforce Customer 360
Salesforce Customer 360 is a comprehensive CRM platform designed to unify customer data and interactions, enabling businesses to deliver personalized experiences and drive growth.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Salesforce Customer 360 is a comprehensive CRM platform designed to unify customer data and interactions, enabling businesses to deliver personalized experiences and drive growth.
Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.
Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform offers the most advanced solutions for customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing.
Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.
Acuity Scheduling simplifies appointment management for businesses, offering a user-friendly online booking system.
Better Business Bureau helps United States, Canada and Mexico consumers find businesses and charities they can trust.
Clearbit is a technology company specializing in providing business intelligence and lead generation services.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement offers tailored solutions within the CRM suite to optimize lead generation and expedite sales cycles for B2B marketers.