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Recipes

Browse through 9 Business Classification Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Business Classification (9)

  • Salesforce Customer 360

    Salesforce Customer 360 is a comprehensive CRM platform designed to unify customer data and interactions, enabling businesses to deliver personalized experiences and drive growth.

    114.6K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • Zoho PageSense

    Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.

    20.1K records

  • Yotpo

    Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform offers the most advanced solutions for customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing.

    34K records

  • Exact Globe

    Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,

    12.2K records

  • Trustpilot

    Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.

    12.8M recordsLON:TRUST

  • Acuity Scheduling

    Acuity Scheduling simplifies appointment management for businesses, offering a user-friendly online booking system.

    30K recordsNYSE:SQSP

  • Better Business Bureau

    Better Business Bureau helps United States, Canada and Mexico consumers find businesses and charities they can trust.

    143.4K records

  • Clearbit

    Clearbit is a technology company specializing in providing business intelligence and lead generation services.

    3.7K records

  • Pardot (Marketing Cloud Account Engagement)

    Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement offers tailored solutions within the CRM suite to optimize lead generation and expedite sales cycles for B2B marketers.

    147.2K recordsNYSE:CRM