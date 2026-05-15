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Recipes

Browse through 6 Others Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Others (6)

  • Surveymonkey

    SurveyMonkey is cloud-based survey software that helps you to create and run professional online surveys.

    1.2K recordsNASDAQ:MNTV

  • Sohu

    Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.

    41.7K recordsNASDAQ:SOHU

  • Jitsi Meet

    Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.

    14.3K records

  • SAP SuccessFactors

    SAP SuccessFactors is an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

    3.3K recordsETR:SAP

  • ZoomInfo Websight

    ZoomInfo WebSights is a tool that reveals the identities of organisations that visit your website and provides visualized analytics to inform your strategy.

    6.6K recordsNASDAQ:GTM

  • Regiondo

    An all-in-one booking system made for tours, activities, and destinations.

    886 records