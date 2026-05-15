Surveymonkey
SurveyMonkey is cloud-based survey software that helps you to create and run professional online surveys.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
SurveyMonkey is cloud-based survey software that helps you to create and run professional online surveys.
Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.
Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.
SAP SuccessFactors is an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.
ZoomInfo WebSights is a tool that reveals the identities of organisations that visit your website and provides visualized analytics to inform your strategy.