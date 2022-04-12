EPAG Hosting

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. is an American-Canadian publicly traded Internet services and telecommunications company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and incorporated in Pennsylvania, United States. It is currently the second-largest domain registrar worldwide and operates OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover, platforms for domain owners and resellers. It continued to host its namesake directory of shareware and freeware software downloads until early 2021. In 2012, Tucows launched Ting, a wireless service provider and fiber Internet provider.