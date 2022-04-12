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Recipe details

Tucows Mailserver

Tucows Mailserver

3.3M recordsNASDAQ:TCX

Key facts about Tucows Mailserver

Records
3260469 records
Websites tracked
3260469 websites use Tucows Mailserver
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:TCX
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. is an American-Canadian publicly traded Internet services and telecommunications company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and incorporated in Pennsylvania, United States. It is currently the second-largest domain registrar worldwide and operates OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover, platforms for domain owners and resellers. It continued to host its namesake directory of shareware and freeware software downloads until early 2021. In 2012, Tucows launched Ting, a wireless service provider and fiber Internet provider.

About this recipe

Tucows Inc. provides hosting, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services;

The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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