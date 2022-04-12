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Recipe details

EPAG Registrar

EPAG Registrar

221.9K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

Key facts about EPAG Registrar

Records
221863 records
Websites tracked
221863 websites use EPAG Registrar
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:TCX
Industries
Asset management, Registrars
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. is an American-Canadian publicly traded Internet services and telecommunications company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and incorporated in Pennsylvania, United States. It is currently the second-largest domain registrar worldwide and operates OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover, platforms for domain owners and resellers. It continued to host its namesake directory of shareware and freeware software downloads until early 2021. In 2012, Tucows launched Ting, a wireless service provider and fiber Internet provider.

About this recipe

EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany. The company serves clients from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and other European companies and it operates as a Reseller Unit and Corporate Customers and Public Bodies Unit.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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