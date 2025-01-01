About Tucows

Tucows Inc. is an American-Canadian publicly traded Internet services and telecommunications company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and incorporated in Pennsylvania, United States. It is currently the second-largest domain registrar worldwide and operates OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover, platforms for domain owners and resellers. It continued to host its namesake directory of shareware and freeware software downloads until early 2021. In 2012, Tucows launched Ting, a wireless service provider and fiber Internet provider.

About this recipe

Hover is a domain registrar owned by Tucows Inc., offering domain registration, management, and professional email services. Known for its user-friendly interface and privacy-focused features, Hover provides over 300 top-level domains (TLDs) with free WHOIS privacy protection to keep user information secure. It also offers custom email services and responsive customer support via phone, email, and live chat. Established in 2008 by merging Tucows’ domain services, Hover is designed for individuals and businesses looking for a simple, no-nonsense domain and email solution.