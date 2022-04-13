HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. Hubspot was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006. Its products and services aim to provide tools for customer relationship management, social media marketing, content management, lead generation, web analytics, search engine optimization, live chat, and customer support.

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HubSpot Analytics is a built-in analytics tool within the HubSpot marketing, sales, and service platform. It provides businesses with insights and data-driven metrics to measure the performance of their marketing, sales, and customer service efforts. HubSpot Analytics helps users track website traffic, leads, conversions, and customer interactions across multiple channels, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, optimize their strategies, and improve overall business performance.