After completing an MSc in Computer Science and working as a self-employed software engineer, Jasper van Thuijl joined Dataprovider.com to explore the gigantic source of information that keeps fascinating him: the internet. Inquisitive and tech-savvy, Jasper is always on the lookout for ways to connect the dots in complex data problems. He’s particularly interested in cybersecurity and data privacy and he analyzes and reports mostly on these subjects in his stories.

