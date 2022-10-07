After finishing his graduation project on one of Dataprovider.com’s prominent features, Recipes, and receiving his BA degree in Business IT & Management, Mathijs Baas joined our team to bridge the gap between the complexity of Dataprovider.com and how potential and current customers can use it to their advantage. With an innate ability to explain intricate matters in simple words, Mathijs is always looking for ways to help people learn something new about our data and the technologies that drive Dataprovider.com. Mathijs mainly writes about cybersecurity and topics relevant to domain technology.

