Emoji domains explained: a data-driven analysis

Where do emoji domains come from?

The genesis of emoji domain names dates back to 2001, when an innovator named Jürgen Müller registered the first one. It wasn't until 2015, with growing emoji usage and increasing mobile internet access, that this new kind of domain name really gained traction. The first registries that supported emojis were based on Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs), which allowed non-Latin characters to be used. These early pioneers paved the way for the acceptance and popularity of emoji domains in the digital world.

Emoji domain names are managed by only a few specialized registries, with .ws (Western Samoa’s country code top-level domain) being particularly popular. It allows for the registration of a wide range of emoji characters, making it the go-to choice for unique branding opportunities. The registry handling .ws domains is the SamoaNIC, Samoa's official registry.

One of the most captivating aspects of emoji domain names is their potential for creative and memorable branding. Budweiser, the iconic beer brand, registered the domain 🍺.ws, cleverly aligning its product with the universally recognized beer mug emoji. Similarly, Coca-Cola launched an innovative marketing campaign using the domain 🍕😜.ws, which translates to “pizzahappy.ws,” effectively combining a popular food item with a cheerful expression. The versatility and appeal of emoji domains makes them a powerful tool for modern marketing.

The data behind emoji domains

Fun fact: the most expensive emoji domain ever sold is ☮.com, which fetched a price of $11,000. This peace symbol domain underscores the value that can be attached to such distinctive digital assets. Over 2,000 different emojis are current domain name options, offering a virtually limitless array of possibilities for creative expression and branding.



But just how many emoji domains are out there? In our database, we detect 8,262 domains with an emoji in the main name — however, the vast majority have no active website associated. As of September 2024, only 423 emoji domains have a working website, and of these, 27% are websites that provide informational content and 5% are associated with a business or company. Low content websites, which typically only have one page a little overall information, make up 20% of active domains, meaning these and the rest are placeholders or parked domains. Close to 1,600 emoji domains are redirects, while the rest—a large majority—return no response when queried. These low numbers suggest that emoji domains are definitely not a trend (yet), but it also means that plenty of prime domains are still up for grabs and likely to be reasonably affordable.

Next, let's take a look at the top-level domains (TLDs) associated with emojis domains. Only three registries actively allow registering domains with any emoji: .fm, .to and .ws. Having said that, there are certain types of symbols that can be classified as emojis, such as © or ®, that are allowed as part of other TLD registration policies. Figure 2 shows the top 10 TLDs (by number of emoji domains) that feature at least one emoji in the domain name.

Indeed, ©, ® and ™ are the top 3 most frequently occurring when we look at emojis used in .com domains. Now, many of you might say these are not ‘real’ emojis. But don’t fret, we’ll give you the top 20 most frequently occurring real emojis across all TLDs in Figure 3.

Our favorite red emoji tops the ranks, which is both reassuring and perhaps a little surprising. If you’ve lost faith in humanity, it’s nice to know that the internet still has heart(s). Perhaps this would be more reassuring if the laptop emoji wasn’t ranked second—the machines are catching up.

Some emojis listed in the top 20 make sense, such as the fire or rocket emoji, and the notorious eggplant emoji being popular is not unexpected. Less obvious are the bikini emoji or the bride with a veil, but perhaps these (and a few others) hint at a certain adult-themed trend among emoji domains.

Curiously, we didn’t find a single emoji face in the top 20: no 🙂, 😆, 😂, or even a 😡, which is contrary to what we’d expect to see most frequently in messaging.

Emoji domains in the wild

Digital creatives are already making use of emoji domains to push the boundaries of the ‘usual’ internet. Take full-stack developer Ben Stokes, for example: he decided that if emoji domains were possible, then emoji email domains should be possible too… After some tests and trials, Mailoji was born. Ben writes:

TLDR; I bought 300 emoji domain names from Kazakhstan and built an emoji email address service. In the process I went viral on TikTok, made $1000 in a week, hired a Japanese voice actor, and learnt about the weird world of emoji domains.

Check out Ben Stokes' work here.

Since emoji domains transcend language barriers, providing a universally understood mode of communication, there’s a cultural impact to consider. This languageless-ness makes them particularly attractive for brands and initiatives aimed at diverse global audiences. The simplicity and directness of emojis can convey emotions and ideas more effectively than words in some cases, enhancing the appeal of emoji domains in a multicultural digital world. However, there maybe challenges across cultural and generational lines if groups interpret the same emojis differently: what looks like a friendly domain for eggplants to one person, could represent something else entirely to another.





The future of emoji domains

Emoji domain names face certain limitations and challenges, despite their novelty and charm. For one, not all top-level domains (TLDs) support emojis, restricting their widespread adoption. The future of emoji domain names looks promising, nevertheless: as technology continues to advance and internet usage becomes even more integrated into daily life, the demand for distinctive and memorable digital identities is likely to grow. Registries that currently support emoji domains are exploring ways to expand their offerings, ensuring better compatibility and security. Moreover, the increasing popularity of emojis in communication—especially among younger generations—suggests that emoji domains could become a more mainstream choice for personal and business use alike.



Ultimately, emoji domain names represent a fascinating intersection of technology, communication, and creativity. From their humble beginnings in the early 2000s to their current status as a novel branding tool, these domains have carved out a unique niche in the digital landscape. Managed primarily by (national) registries like .ws, emoji domains offer a playful and powerful way to stand out online. While challenges remain, the future looks bright for these digital innovations, with potential for further expansion and increased adoption. As emojis continue to permeate our digital interactions, the allure of emoji domain names is likely to grow, making them an exciting area to watch in the world of internet domains.