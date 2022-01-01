Building a better experience using web data intelligence
The challenge
There’s no need to offer SME products to corporates - and vice versa. To avoid this problem, an industry leader in network technology, targeting both SMEs and corporate institutions, wanted to build a customer experience based on the potential customer’s stage of experience, growth stage, technology stack and company size.
The solution
The industry leader sends the visitor's IP address to the Dataprovider.com API reverse DNS endpoint. Dataprovider.com maps the IP address to Company and returns the respective company profile at Dataprovider.com to the industry leader.
The result
The company profile in our database contains unique scores like economic footprint, heartbeat and technology stack to determine the size, growth and technology usage of a company. The industry leader could use this information to determine which products to promote - and which to ignore. It also resulted in statistics for customer profiling.
