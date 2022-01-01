Building a better experience using web data intelligence

The challenge There’s no need to offer SME products to corporates - and vice versa. To avoid this problem, an industry leader in network technology, targeting both SMEs and corporate institutions, wanted to build a customer experience based on the potential customer’s stage of experience, growth stage, technology stack and company size.

The solution The industry leader sends the visitor's IP address to the Dataprovider.com API reverse DNS endpoint. Dataprovider.com maps the IP address to Company and returns the respective company profile at Dataprovider.com to the industry leader.