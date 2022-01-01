Creating a better VOIP experience with structured data

The challenge An international telecommunications provider wanted to upgrade the connection experience and add stickiness to its operations by enriching calls. With VOIP as the standard for business telephony, it has become easier for clients to switch to a different provider. Time for a serious upgrade in added value!

The solution The provider integrated the Dataprovider.com API into its calling operations. By doing so, they could send more information via the VOIP hardware display at the user's desk.